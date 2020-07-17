Ellaism Trading Down 10.6% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $15,939.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.02547419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

