Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $526,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. 1,393,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

