Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of ESP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 68.40 ($0.84). 1,003,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.28). The company has a market cap of $412.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

