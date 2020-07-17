Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

