Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

