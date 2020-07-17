Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,181,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $282.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.00. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.