Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,745 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

