Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.45 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 129,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $405.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

