Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.45. 1,185,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The stock has a market cap of $734.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.87%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.