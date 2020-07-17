ENI (ENI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ENI (ETR: ENI):

7/16/2020 – ENI was given a new €12.50 ($14.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – ENI was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – ENI was given a new €8.50 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – ENI was given a new €11.20 ($12.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – ENI was given a new €7.00 ($7.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – ENI was given a new €12.60 ($14.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – ENI was given a new €12.00 ($13.48) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – ENI was given a new €11.20 ($12.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – ENI was given a new €10.75 ($12.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENI stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €8.90 ($9.99). 15,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.24. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 1 year high of €14.59 ($16.40).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.