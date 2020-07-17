Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

