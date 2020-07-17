Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.
ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.
Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
