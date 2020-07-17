Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

EQNR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 61,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,790,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

