Era Swap (ES) Price Reaches $0.0901 on Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Era Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $346,739.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.