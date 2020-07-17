Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,281.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $279,176.19 and approximately $6,281.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.01883943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00092743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

