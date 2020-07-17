Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $122,809.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.04894784 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032313 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.