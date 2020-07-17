EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $605,074.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01879438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00189049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

