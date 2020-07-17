Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

AQUA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,465. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

