Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC raised Experian to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,644.55 ($32.54).

Shares of LON EXPN traded down GBX 29 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,816 ($34.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,581.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 49.87%.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

