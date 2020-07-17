Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $5.56. Extendicare shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 363,852 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. CIBC cut Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.32 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$271.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

