Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 9,844,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,181,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

