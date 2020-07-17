Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Facebook by 159.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 348.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,136,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 39.0% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 177,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average of $205.45. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

