Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.