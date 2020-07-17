Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 6,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

