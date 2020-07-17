Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,979. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.