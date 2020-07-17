FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FedEx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. 33,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,776. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.