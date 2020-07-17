Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.