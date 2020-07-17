Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as low as $9.25. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 288,388 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,547.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$161.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21,000.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$54,137.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,781,944.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

