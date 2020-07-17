Financial Survey: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Strategic Education alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Strategic Education and Keros Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education currently has a consensus target price of $186.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 10.32% 10.82% 8.80% Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Keros Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $997.14 million 3.71 $81.14 million $6.67 24.98 Keros Therapeutics $5.26 million 5.72 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Keros Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products for schools and students under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. In addition, the company develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.