FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Hardide (LON:HDD)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HDD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.50 ($0.35). 77,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,270. Hardide has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.91 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.14. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.