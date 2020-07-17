First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

