First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.28. 4,300,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

