First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.02. 25,904,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

