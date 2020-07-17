First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,234 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

