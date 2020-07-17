First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $434.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

