First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

ACN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,405. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $221.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

