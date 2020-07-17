First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

