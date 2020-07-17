First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,069 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. 3,295,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

