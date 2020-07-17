First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 32,094 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 580,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.96. 315,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862,188. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

