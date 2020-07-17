First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 32,108 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 668,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,074,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.