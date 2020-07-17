First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,908 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.