First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,659 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.5% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

ECL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 104,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,180. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

