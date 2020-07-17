First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,113 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 762,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

