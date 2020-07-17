First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,417 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 539.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,887,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.04. 165,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.51. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

