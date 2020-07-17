First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,665 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 475.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,589. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

