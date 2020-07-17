First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,609 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 82.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.55. 85,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

