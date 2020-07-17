First Command Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

LOW traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 55,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

