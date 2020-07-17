First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 178,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

