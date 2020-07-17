First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,911. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

