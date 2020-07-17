First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,568,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $364.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

