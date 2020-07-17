First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $41.54 on Friday, reaching $485.85. 424,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.95.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.